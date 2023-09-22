Joan Pique, emotionless after Shakira’s devastating attack in her song ‘El Jefe’ – Society

Madrid, 22 (chance)

If we thought Shakira had turned the page and ended the feud with Gerard Piqué, we were very wrong. The Colombian released this Thursday his new song, ‘El Jefe’, based on Mexican folklore in collaboration with the group Fuerza Regida, which is far from his usual themes and most combative lyrics, as it denounces labor exploitation .

However, and although the subject matter has nothing to do with the former football player or her controversial breakup, the artist has not hesitated to include two destructive darts that point directly towards the father of her children. The first, a brutal attack on Gerard’s father, John Pyke: “They say there’s no evil that lasts a hundred years, but my former father-in-law’s still out there with no foot in the grave,” he sings. Hints that he never had a good relationship with the man who was his father-in-law.

This is not the first allusion to Piqué’s parents, because in her very famous ‘Session 53’ with Bizarrap, Shakira attacked Montserrat Bernabeu – the mother of the president of the ‘League of Kings’ – with the famous phrase that we Many have sung the song many times over the past months “You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, the press on the door and the debt in the treasury.”

The second dart towards her ex-husband bears the name and surname of Lily Melgar: “This song is for you, because they did not compensate you,” Shakira sings, dedicating her new song to the Bolivian nanny who lived in her house for years. has worked. In Barcelona and for which Piqué would have fired him – without giving him proper compensation – when he ‘told’ the Colombian that he was unfaithful with Clara Chia.

Some darts with which the singer has once again declared war on Gerard and to which Joan Pique has reacted with indifference and a smile. The father of the former footballer arrived home from Barcelona and preferred to remain silent about the cruel phrase that Shakira dedicated to him in ‘El Jefe’.

However, unlike other occasions in which we have seen him more stressed, this Thursday he appeared calm, happy and even adopting a cordial attitude in front of the camera, making it clear that he was It doesn’t matter that the mothers of their grandchildren attack them. New song.