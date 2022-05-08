Joan Sebastian played it when she was a child; Marisol Castro confesses to having suffered sexual abuse by the singer | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Marisol Castroa singer who began her musical career at the age of 11, recently gave her confession on a program on Youtube Of how was a victim of abuse by Joan Sebastiansinger who died in July 2015 due to cancer.

According to Marisol’s testimony, I was only 14 years old when he became a victim of the artist. This happened when she debuted with Sebastian in the sand Nuevo Laredo; she never expected that after performing with “the village poet” on stage, everything would end up being a nightmare in his dressing room.









A dressing room of fear

He began to caress me improperly and I thought that this was normal, that he liked me, because at that moment he begins to touch you and say “doll, how beautiful you are, you are an angel, a beauty, no one is going to touch you anymore, you are made of sugar”, confessed Marisol.

Her fear was present as she spent that horrible moment with the singer and it increased when she imagined what reaction her mother would have when she told her what had happened. In fact, the singer herself remembers that his mom came in suddenly in the dressing room and that worst of all was that he blamed her for everything.

Her skirt was up, disheveled; my mom pushed me and from that fact I changed a lot; She began to have conflicts with me because she told me ‘that you are going to be coquettish, sexy, but outside of here, that is very different’, she told me that she could not leave me alone for a little while, “Marisol mentioned.

The woman also said that at that moment Joan Sebastian was touching her face, speaking “pretty” in her ear, telling her that he would record an album for her and that she would be his artistic goddaughter.

He made me caresses that are not correct. I told him no, that it was not correct; I thought inside me that maybe he wanted to be my boyfriend, ”he lamented.

Joan Sebastian chose the then girl when she was 14 years old at a casting. Marisol began her career working with artists like Antonio and Pepe Aguilar on her tours, being a revelation girl since she was 11 years old.

Marisol Castro through her Instagram account.



“I don’t win anything”, mentions the singer raising her voice, defending herself from criticism and ridicule from other artists. What she does say is that, by confessing everything that happened with the singer-songwriter, feel freedom now and he loses a great weight that he had carried along with fear for a long time.

