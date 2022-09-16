Joann van der Henrick, cousin of the Hadid sisters and prominent plus-size model

The Dutch girl with a sulky pout poses for Gest in Residence, the cashmere brand launched by a relative, Gigi Hadid.

Name: Joann Van der Herik. Age: 23 years old. Nationality: Dutch. Distinctive signs: blond hair and voluptuous curves. The model’s number could stop there, but that would be to omit a detail that is not: her family pedigree. Joann van den Herik is the daughter of Leo van den Herik, the brother of Yolanda Hadid, a former model known for her participation in the show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Which makes her the cousin of Yolanda’s three children, the most followed models on the networks: Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid. And the latest in a family growing up in the spotlight.

Quiet beginnings

Joann van den Herik emerged from the shadows in 2017, when she signed her first modeling contract with the agency plus size 12+ UK. At the time, she spoke on her Instagram account and committed herself to body positive. A few years and tens of thousands of subscribers later, his notoriety took off slightly, without ever equaling that of his cousins. What is however worth to him to be on the front of the media scene. In March 2022, she signed her first book, Joann’s Path to Self-Love, which charts her journey “from insecure girl to plump model.” In the aftermath, she appeared in the pages of the Dutch edition of vogue. Then in early September, she appeared at New York Fashion Week which was the scene of her outbreak.

Joann van den Herik, the cousin of Gigi and Bella Hadid, becomes a model

From Kaatsheuvel to New York

The young native of Kaatsheuvel, a small town of 16,000 inhabitants located in the south of the Netherlands, was seen at the photocall of the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in New York, as well as at the launch party of the controversial capsule collection Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian Barker . The young woman has done well by playing mainly in the stable of influencers, but does not rely on this activity alone. Now represented by the modeling agency One Management, Joann van den Herik continues her career as a model that has been put aside for a while. She is back in the launch campaign for Gest in Residence, the new cashmere brand launched by her cousin Gigi Hadid. As if to remind everyone that everything is a family affair.

