Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore share the same celebrity crush

Former HGTV star Joanna Gaines has built a massive home empire with her husband, Chip Gaines, in the form of a television network, a home decor line, a home magazine, and Magnolia at the Silos, among others. other things.

In March 2022, Chip and Joanna chatted with actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore about everything from their empire to their romance. But celebrities also have celebrity crushes, and Barrymore, who had heard a rumor that she and Joanna shared the same celebrity crush, needed to find out if the rumor was true.

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore each pose in separate photos. | Rob Kim/Getty Images; Tim Hunter/Newspix/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore recently visited Joanna and Chip Gaines in Texas

In March 2022, Drew Barrymore took her talk show to Waco, Texas to visit Chip and Joanna Gaines. Joanna announced the collaboration on her Instagram and fans were thrilled to see the three come together for an exciting adventure; Chip and Joanna even opened the event to the public, encouraging their fans to get there early “to get a good seat on the lawn.”

While there, Barrymore discussed many topics with the couple, including how long Chip waited several months before calling Joanna to ask her out. The two also discussed why they decided to create the Magnolia Network, with Joanna saying, “We want to highlight beautiful humans who are doing things they’re passionate about.”

Drew Barrymore and Joanna Gaines are in love with David Letterman

Chip and Joanna may have spent a lot of time talking about the life they’ve built, but Barrymore had another topic he wanted to address specifically with Joanna: celebrity crushes. Barrymore opened the conversation by revealing that he had heard that the two women might have “the same person in the world who really does it for us.”

“Is it Mr. Letterman?” Joanna responded, referring to David Letterman, to which Barrymore nearly spit out his coffee. “Our third date, I told her [Chip] … 100% David Letterman,” Joanna said. She also added that she didn’t think Letterman “knew Joanna Gaines.”

Barrymore then showed a video of Letterman thanking Joanna for thinking of him and noted that he hopes to see her “in person” one day. Joanna was clearly in awe of the moment, calling the video “a dream come true.” Although Joanna once admitted that she liked celebrities, this was the first time she realized that she and Barrymore had Letterman in common.

Drew Barrymore says Chip and Joanna Gaines have made her consider dating

At this time, Barrymore is single. She was previously married to Will Kopelman; the couple started dating in 2011 and married that same year, according to PopSugar. After welcoming two daughters, the two announced their divorce in 2016. Since then, Barrymore hasn’t dated many people, but she said seeing Chip and Joanna’s love has made her want to get back into the dating world.

“Look, I’m so aggressively single, but when I’m around you and Chip, it makes me think, ‘Maybe I should spread my wings,'” Barrymore told Joanna as the two cooked together. They then joked about the possibility of Chip writing a book on how to treat women well. Ultimately, Barrymore hasn’t said much about her love life, but the Gaines couple seems to have her thinking about going on a few more dates.