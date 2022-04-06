Joanna Gaines’ Strawberry Lemon Tart Recipe is a Nostalgic Dessert

Joanna Gaines has a delicious strawberry lemon tart dessert recipe that is so easy to make and reminds Gaines of her childhood. She shared the recipe on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Joanna Gaines shared the origin of her dessert recipe

The episode of April 5 The Drew Barrymore Show featured interviews with Chip and Joanna Gaines, as well as a cooking segment.

Gaines and Barrymore made strawberry lemon cakes together. “What I love about these is that it’s kind of nostalgic,” Gaines explained. “There is something about these cakes that reminds me of my childhood.”

When Barrymore asked about the origin of the recipe,” Gaines explained, “we have a little candy truck at Silos that we call Maggie, short for Magnolia. And it’s kind of a nostalgic food truck that has all these cakes on hand.”

He continued: “People could do this with their children… It’s very simple. And I love desserts and food where you can get the basics and then modify it however you want. So we’re doing strawberry and lemon, but the sky is the limit on how you fill these things.”

How to Make Joanna Gaines’ Strawberry Lemon Pie Dessert

They started by cooking the strawberries over medium heat, slightly crushing them as it came to a slow boil. She added sugar and cornstarch, then removed it from the heat and let the filling cool for an hour before using it.

Gaines used a pie crust for dessert and had a tip to make it flakier: add eggs and milk. She brushed the beaten egg along the edges of the dough rectangles and added the berry filling. Gaines then placed the top crust on top of it and sealed the edges, using a fork to pinch off one edge.

He baked the cakes in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 30 to 35 minutes.

To finish the cakes, Gaines mixed powdered sugar, butter, lemon juice, and lemon zest to make a glaze that she spread on the treat. “These are so organic. They’re handmade, so the idea of ​​it not being as perfect as icing or icing,” he explained. “I like that it spills over the edges.”

“They’re so amazing,” Barrymore said after taking a bite.

The full recipe is available at The Drew Barrymore Show website.

Joanna Gaines shared her vision of ‘happily ever after’

The two chatted while making the cakes, with Barrymore asking Gaines, “What’s your happy ending?”

“We always say this,” Gaines said. “That we’re sitting on that same porch in those rocking chairs watching the sunset and saying, ‘We did good.’ All of our children have gone and gone in a very healthy way, but saying, ‘We did good.

She added: “That’s it. It is very simple. But we are still holding hands and we still like each other very much.”

Barrymore was delighted with Chip and Joanna’s strong relationship. Joanna said that Chip should “write a book on how to treat a woman… He’s just a doll. He is sweet.

