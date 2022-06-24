Joanna Goodale, La Fenice aVenire, Flash Pig, Boby Lapointe, Michael Head, Drake, Jun Miyake

Debussy in Resonance

Works by Claude Debussy and Joanna Goodale by Joanna Goodale (piano, Chinese gongs, Tibetan bowls).

Cover of the album “Debussy in Resonance”, by Joanna Goodale. PARATY

A marvelous pianist and musician of temperament, Joanna Goodale is distinguished first by interpretations of Claude Debussy which have something more. Radiant quality that overflows from the piano for the Reverie of 1890, capacity which extends to infinity for the famous Moonlight of the Bergamo Suite. These supplements, slipped fleetingly into the original scores, the Franco-Swiss pianist of Anglo-Turkish origin develops them in pieces of her own which extend the Debussy references with as much originality as legitimacy. For the glorious elder as for his heiress to be discovered, sensation prevails over suggestion (The sunken cathedral, Reflections in the water) and the imaginary on the image (And the moon descends on the temple that was). Thus Joanna Goodale offers a joyful Giddy Gamelan (animated by gongs and sound bowls) after having modulated Pagodas with an art that proves that she knows as much about Debussy as about Balinese music. Pierre Gervasoni

1 Paraty CD

Misteri Gloriosi

Works by Frescobaldi, Merula, Cazzati, Legrenzi, Fasolo, Grandi, Cima, Riccio, Crotti. With Kristen Witmer (soprano), La Fenice aVenire, Jean Tubéry (cornet and direction).

Cover of the album “Misteri Gloriosi”, by La Fenice aVenire. LABELLA FENICE

This first recording by the young ensemble La Fenice aVenire is a great success in an anthology of Marian music from Seicento Italy – from the Resurrection to the Coronation of the Virgin, passing through the Ascension, Pentecost and the Assumption, in a alternation of vocal and instrumental pieces. Each of these “mysteries”, framed by the ringing of bells, is illustrated by an antiphon in plainsong, a vocal motet and a sonata or toccata for organ. By paving the way for the young musicians of the ensemble (six instrumentalists around the soprano Kristen Witmer), Jean Tubéry, horn player and founding conductor of La Fenice, his first ensemble more than thirty years old, proves that the succession is assured. Evidenced by the eloquent dialogue of the cornetist Sarah Dubus with the one who was her teacher, the perfect balance between voice and instruments in a repertoire that combines virtuoso eloquence with the finest expressiveness. Marie Aude Roux

1 CD La Fenice.

The longest time possible

Cover of the album “The Longest Possible”, by Flash Pig. ASTERIA/THE OTHER CAST

The longest time possible, new CD by the quartet Flash Pig, created in 2008, is already covered with trophies, such as that of the Sunside, the club where the album will be presented, on July 5th. With Adrien and Maxime Sanchez (tenor sax and piano), Florent Nisse (double bass) and Gautier Garrigue (drums), in a collegial direction, house compositions, instrumental mastery. Here, no leader, but four improvisers guessing each other, alternating in eleven free tracks and controlled ballads. Point de mire, Ornette Coleman, Don Cherry, Charlie Haden, without mimicry: the spirit, the freedom of the game. What retains is the friendship, the bond, the pleasure of forming a group signing a community of thought, a highlighting of each actor without premeditation, in search of melting points, everything that the cover photos thwart (they make the mouth, it rocks). As for the cover, twilight landscape of the road after the storm, it would be rather dissuasive, if we did not know that music is no longer listened to like that. Francis Marmande

