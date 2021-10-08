Joanna Hoffman, played by Kate Winslet in Steve Jobs

The 6 October in the early evening Iris proposes the film Steve Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle. The biographical film traces the life of the famous founder of Apple, recounting in particular the critical moments that preceded the launch of the Macintosh 128K, in 1984. Jobs is played by Michael Fassbender, while the co-star is Kate Winslet, in the role of Joanna Hoffman.

The latter was among the original members of Apple and NeXT, always alongside Steve Jobs. Born in Poland in 1953, Joanna studied anthropology and holds a bachelor’s degree in Humanities and Science to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He later began a PhD in archeology at theUniversity of Chicago, which did not complete due to the Iranian revolution (he should have gone to Iran to participate in some excavations).

In the late 70s he met Jef Raskin, the computer expert who started the Macintosh project, with whom he had a conversation about the way computers could have improved human life. It was he who convinced Hoffman to apply to work at Apple. In 1980, therefore, the woman began working on the project together with the founders, Burrell Smith, Bud Tribble, And Brian Howard, acting as marketing officer. Later she joined, along with Jobs, of NeXT.

Loading... Advertisements

In the 1980s he worked side by side with the co-founder of Apple, also earning the credit of being the only one in the company who knows how to interact with him. For two consecutive years, in fact, he won the established prize goliardically from employees (which Jobs found a lot of fun) like “person who stood up best to Jobs“. In 1984 she was the protagonist, together with him, of the launch of the first Macintosh computer.

Joanna Hoffman was played on the big screen, in 2015, by the English actress Kate Winslet, who thanks to this role won the Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for the Oscar Prize in the same category.