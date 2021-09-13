Joanne Harris: “My cancer reduced to a monster”

Call her if you want Joanne Chocolat. And she, Joanne Harris to define himself in this way on his Instagram and Twitter profiles. Chocolat as the title of the novel that made her famous all over the world, from which a film was made, with Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. Writer of 20 novels – the new book is out in Italy “The world is a beehive” (Garzanti, euro 20, p. 416) – when on 21 December 2020 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she immediately shared the news with her 85,000 followers on Twitter: “It’s about removing the curse of cancer from its invincible monster”.

Joanne Harris, with Chocolat has had world fame. What has changed in your life and in your writing?

“Most importantly, it allowed me to drop out of teaching and write full time. My writing process and my style, on the other hand, have never changed: it would have been as impossible as changing my fingerprints ».

In this latest book we are inside a beehive. Is it a metaphor for the lockdown, given that in recent months we have all lived in our homes as in isolated cells?

“I think so. Bees are storytellers who travel to many worlds, bringing the nectar of dreams into their hive, turning all of this into stories. They cross the boundaries between different worlds, even between life and death, and symbolize the way in which stories cross cultures and generations ».

There are references to Brexit in the book. Do you feel proud of being English?

“Right now, I’m grateful for my French identity (her mother is French ed). There is little to be proud of being English. ‘

She announced she had breast cancer on social media.

“I use social media to connect with the world and more than help myself, even if it is nice to feel part of the community, I did it to help other people, to shed light on a disease that is still veiled in secrecy”.

He decided to show himself with a shaved head, using a lot of humor. What did you find out about the character of the disease?

“He’s a monster, and monsters thrive on fear. But laughter reduces them to tiny monsters ».