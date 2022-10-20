Football – Mercato

João Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 20

Published on October 20, 2022 at 12:02



While the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG fully on João Felix

Announced as being one of the profiles under study to replace Kylian Mbappe in case of departure, Joao Felix (22 years old) could well be closer to the PSG ! According to the revelations of the Spanish daily AS the Parisian club would have expressed its interest in the Portuguese striker who, for his part, plans to leave theAtletico de Madrid. Discussions have already begun with the entourage of Joao Felixbut other stables like Manchester United could overshadow PSG on this file.

Point of no return for Cristiano Ronaldo and ten Hag?

Left on the bench Wednesday evening during the meeting between Manchester United and Tottenham (2-0), Cristiano Ronaldo seems in total rupture with his trainer, Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese striker also decided to return to the locker room before the end of the match, and these images quickly went around the world: ” He was there, I saw him, but I didn’t speak to him. I’ll take care of that tomorrow, not today. We celebrate this victory and now we have to recover for Chelsea on Saturday “, reacted the coach of Manchester United at a press conference. What to confirm the tendency of a departure this winter for Cristiano Ronaldo ?

OM: The return of Sampaoli demanded in the locker room?

THE TEAM announces in its columns of the day that certain players of theOM demanded the return of Jorge Sampaoli this summer, and would have even put pressure on Elodie Malatrait, deputy director of communication and responsible for protocol within the club. She remained in contact with Sampaoli during the offseason, and the possibility of a return to theOM would have also been discussed with the Argentine coach.

Real Madrid: Toni Kroos puts pressure for his extension

According to information from the Padlock Ser , Toni Kroos seems set to extend with the real Madrid. However, the German midfielder does not intend to re-enlist under any conditions and claims a starting place to fix his future within the Casa Blanca .

