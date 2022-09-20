Joao Felix names a PSG player as the best winger in the world

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar Jr the best winger in the world.

Content creator Adri Contreras asked the Portugal international who he thinks is the best winger in the world during a series of quick questions.

The former SL Benfica centre-forward replied without hesitation:

“Neymar. »

The video can be seen in the Tweet below:

🎤⚽️🤩 Preguntas rápidas con JOAO FÉLIX (part 1) 😳 ¿Un equipo de España que no sea el Atleti? 🧐 ¿El best entrenador del mundo? pic.twitter.com/z51evJtu25 — Adri Contreras (@AdriContrerass) September 19, 2022

Felix and Neymar are yet to share the pitch as opponents at senior level. The former joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a staggering €126m transfer fee in 2019.

The Brazil international, meanwhile, is the most expensive player in the world after the Ligue 1 giants paid Barcelona €222million to secure his services five years ago. Of the two, Neymar has had a much better start to the season.

The PSG number 10 has scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 11 matches in all competitions this season. Felix, meanwhile, has registered three assists in eight games for the Colchoneros.

The Portuguese international (22) is eight years younger than his counterpart Neymar (30). Felix has already spoken of his desire to share the pitch with the PSG superstar as teammates.

He told TNT Sports (h/t PSGTalk) in October 2021:

“Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, on the pitch, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we would make a good team. »

