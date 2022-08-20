Joao Maleck scores a goal and the narrator says “it was in cold blood”; they criticize him

Midtime Editorial

It’s been three years since joao maleck starred in a fateful I crashedand that caused the death of a couple, an event that will undoubtedly accompany the footballer throughout his life and career.

In the game Tepatitlán FC vs Roadrunner of the UAT of Day 8 of the MX Expansion Leaguethe narrator of the meeting was severely criticized on social networks for a controversial frI know what did you use after the 23-year-old player will write down with the Jalisco team.

What happened in the MX Expansion League match?

Through his Twitter account, the journalist Rafael Ramos shared a video in which the narrator is heard saying that Joao defined with “cold blood”, phrase that was not very received.

How many goals does Joao Maleck have with Tepatitlán FC?

The participation of joao maleck at the tournament Opening 2022 of the Liga of Expansion MX is being quite good, because after six games disputed, the one born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, accumulates 5 goals (a goal against Dorados, a Triplet against Pumas Tabasco and another goal against Correcaminos).

In total, the ‘8’ of Tepatitlán FC has been starter in four games and has seen action in 368 minutes.