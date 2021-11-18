Joao Pedro for the 9 of Italy: he already has citizenship. From Neymar’s shoulder to the World Cup playoffs? | First page

Joao Pedro with 9 in the play-offs with Italy? One chance. Yes, because the striker of the Cagliari, arrived in our country in 2010, when the Palermo, the city where he met his current wife, is already Italian. These are the words of Capozucca, ds of Cagliari, a Radiolina: “I was talking to Joao Pedro today and I said to him: ‘Your goal is to save Cagliari, go to the national team and play the World Cup’. Maybe with Italy, given that he has Italian citizenship. I understand why it cannot be taken into consideration. This is a treat that I give you a preview. I have also talked about it with important people, look at that Joao Pedro is Italian “.

THEL BRAZIL WITH NEYMAR AND ALISSON – Class ’92, formerly Atletico Mineiro, in 2010 in Palermo for a season and then wandered between Vitoria Guimaraes, Penarol, Santos, Estoril Praia and return permanently to our country in 2014, in Sardinia. 7 goals in 12 games in this Serie A, Cagliari’s 10 wore the Brazilian Under 17 shirt 11 times, playing a World, where it was eliminated… from Swiss from Seferovic And Xhaka. With him, in front, Neymar And Coutinho, in the middle of the Casemiro field, in goal Alisson. A past as a green-gold promise, a future with possible blue hues, Joao Pedro is a candidate for Italy’s number 9 jersey.