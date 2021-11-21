Joao Pedro: “Mancini’s national team? Honored with voices”

The Cagliari forward also scores at Sassuolo and says he is willing to wear the blue shirt: “It’s a special moment in my life”

He does what he can do, score, and wait. He is Joao Pedro who also placed his signature at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, that of the 2-2 final, becoming the first Brazilian player to score at least eight goals in his team’s first 13 Serie A matches of the season since Adriano to Inter. The point, however, is that soon the name “Brazilian” could be replaced with “native”.

Mancini’s interest in him is now well known and the Cagliari striker does not hold back, on the contrary. “I’d be a liar if I said I wouldn’t like it. It’s a very heavy shirt, it’s the strongest national team in history: I was born in Brazil, but in my house they are all Italians. Italy is the country that welcomed me, a a country that has given me so much: I owe everything I have conquered as a man and as a footballer to Italy. I did not expect all this interest in me, it means that I have done something important. Maybe the blue does not arrive, but just being approached to the national team is a special moment in life, “he said in the post-match.

between cagliari and national – “They were messy days but very happy, I got the chills to read about this possibility. Let’s see what will happen but now I need to focus on Cagliari”, continued Joao. After having glossed over any contacts he had already made with Mancini, the forward then spoke of the Rossoblù moment: “It was an important match, against a strong team, we knew it would not be easy. For our situation, we take the point. . The team is there, the group is united and wants to get out of this situation. Sorry because the season started with the thought and the desire to do well, then we found ourselves in a difficult situation due to our demerit. But we have the possibility to recover “, assures Joao Pedro.

