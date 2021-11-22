Joao Pedro-Nazionale, Mancini anticipates the times: where he would play

The hypothesis of a convocation of Joao Pedro in the Italian national team. The captain of Cagliari, Brazilian but with an Italian passport since 2017 after marrying Alessandra from Palermo, is one of the first options of Roberto Mancini to reinforce the asphyxiated blue attack in view of the playoffs for the World Cup in March. According to the latest rumors, the coach from Jesi wants to speed up the times.

Joao Pedro in the national team already in January: Roberto Mancini’s plan

According to the rumors reported by the Corriere della Sera, Mancini is pushing to quickly resolve the bureaucratic issues, which hinder the player’s call-up to the national team: Joao Pedro took part in the South American Under-17 tournament in 2009 with the Brazilian shirt.

There Fifa he should have no problem granting the go-ahead, and the player may already be called up for the internship scheduled for the end of January: Mancini counts a lot to try new solutions for the blue attack, and to understand if the player born in Ipatinga can be integrated into the team’s game system.

Joao Pedro in the national team: where he would play and Mancini’s solutions

Joao Pedro, who arrived in Cagliari in 2014, started as a midfielder for the rossoblu but over the years he moved further, first as a playmaker and then as pure striker, able both to withstand the attack alone, and to play with a partner. In recent years he has significantly improved sideline, scoring one goal every two games on average, and this season he has already scored eight times in his first thirteen games.

In Mancini’s form he would play in the center of the trident, with Insigne and Chiesa at his side, but the flexible Brazilian would allow the jesino coach other tactical solutions, involving for example Ciro Immobile.

Joao Pedro in the national team: who brakes

The player is excited about the idea of ​​a call-up (“It was an unexpected blow, I am very pleased, because it is obvious to say everything that Sardinia and Italy represent in my life. In my house they are all Italians. And only at the thought of the national team I get chills“), But not everyone is convinced of the hypothesis.

The same president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina he braked, remembering the enhancement of young Italians started with Mancini’s new course: “Our planning with Mancini was linked to the enhancement of our emerging young people. In March the appointment is important but we must not forget that the project we started three years ago has not expired. However, it’s not up to me to make evaluations, I put myself back to the choices of the coach. Anything that at this moment can make a contribution to improving the national team is welcome ”.

National, not only Joao Pedro: Ibanez in the sights

In addition to Joao Pedro, Mancini could also consider calling up the Roma defender Roger Ibanez, also in possession of an Italian passport. However, the operation would be more complicated at a bureaucratic level: Ibanez wore the Brazil Under 23 jersey in 2019.

POLL – National team center forward Joao Pedro, do you agree?

