Joao Pedro summoning Italy Mancini

In Belfast against Northern Ireland, in the decisive match to qualify for the World Cup, Italy played without a center forward. This despite not only should have won, but possibly do so by scoring as many goals as possible. In the previous match, against Switzerland, Mancini had started with Andrea Belotti as striker, but the absolute offensive sterility had convinced him to put Lorenzo Insigne false nine. We were losing physical presence and depth attack, but at least we could try to mess up the very solid Swiss line with meeting movements, adding technical and creative quality on the back. It had worked better and we had gleaned a few chances, including Jorginho’s penalty, and so Mancini tried again against Northern Ireland.

Beyond the fact that the move did not work, one fact remains: without Immobile, injured, Mancini preferred to play without a center forward rather than deploying the three he had available, namely Belotti, Raspadori and Scamacca. Immobile criticassimo, the least brilliant of the European Championship won, often radically divorced from the way Italy wants to play. So discussed that in a recent press conference he went so far as to talk about media persecution: “I’m sorry sometimes not to have the same treatment as others, it seemed that I was not part of the 26 of the European and this is a beautiful and good evil”.

We end up talking about Immobile so much that we have forgotten that without him Italy is even worse. Despite all his flaws, the Lazio forward is important for his dynamism and the amount of movements he generates. For the ability to offer depth to a team that sometimes lacks it in a desperate way; also for an ability and a frenzy to conclude and finalize that few Italian offensive players have. His is often a problem of technical executions in tight spaces, probably linked to a problem of mental safety. Immobile is not at ease in the Italian system, which attacks with patience and in a positional manner; and this – combined with the media pressure that surrounds him – makes him uncomfortable and makes him even more wrong than he is used to.

The difference with his performances at Lazio is not limited to goals: Immobile in blue misses everything he does with Lazio with the simplicity of those who indulge a second nature. When he has to lead a transition, for example, or when there is a need to check and shoot in the open field. Look at the mistake below, in the match against Belgium, have you ever seen him make a mistake like this in Serie A?

Belotti, however, is a player with similar strengths and weaknesses, if not for a greater predisposition to physical duel with the scorer. The Italian national team that in history most controls the ball and loves to attack in a small field, has only numbers nine who are good at direct attacks and in wide spaces. It is also for this reason that Mancini has often played with the false nine (Bernardeschi, Insigne) and it is for this reason that he immediately bet a lot on Giacomo Raspadori, who has opposite characteristics to Belotti and Immobile. The Sassuolo striker is good at playing in tight spaces, at sewing the game between the lines, at associating with his teammates by thickening the area of ​​the ball. But he also has interesting moves in the penalty area. It was brought to the Europeans more as a mascot, imagining it could be useful as early as September; but then Dionisi started to turn him into an offensive winger and his evolution got wrapped up. In his place, as a striker in Sassuolo, plays Gianluca Scamacca, another striker whom Mancini does not seem to trust too much, and who has so far been incredibly erratic. His games are full of brilliant insights but also of long absences.

Already during the European Championship, Italy had had quality problems in the last few meters, both in terms of finalization and finishing, but the absence of a building and the not always excellent state of form of Chiesa, Insigne, Belotti and other young people has worsened the situation from September to today. Italy continues to have great control of the ball and a certain territorial dominance, but fails to transform this domination into dangerous opportunities. An intense and aggressive defensive system on humans (such as those of Austria or Switzerland), or a low center of gravity that denies depth (Northern Ireland) were enough to send us into tilt.

The ghost of Amauri

It is precisely in this ambiguous situation that the name of Joao Pedro began to circulate. Few strikers have been more reliable than him in recent Serie A seasons: 18 goals in the 2019/20 season; 16 in the last one. This year he already has 8 goals in 13 games, and in the last three seasons it is by far the Brazilian who has scored the most goals in Europe: 41, 16 more than Neymar Jr. A frankly incredible figure. For two years there has been discussion about his call-up to the green-gold national team, but Tite has never called him, so much so that he has ended up taking refuge in consoling phrases such as “My national team is Cagliari”. Someone in the interviews asked him if maybe he could be interested in a summoning from Italy, given that his wife is from Palermo and has citizenship. But he was thinking only of Brazil: “It would be a great pleasure but I would never allow myself: even if I have a little piece of Italy in my heart, I grew up in Brazil in Brazil, I made 50 appearances in the youth national teams and I feel Brazilian”. What does “I would never dare” mean? He seems to have come close to the call-up with Brazil several times, which in the end, however, did not arrive. More time has passed, and there was this striker with Italian citizenship who kept scoring and at some point it became hard to ignore. The sporting director of Cagliari, Stefano Capozucca, broadcast on Radiolina, said a few days ago: “I told him: Joao, your goal is to save Cagliari and go to the national team: maybe with Italy, because he has Italian citizenship. “.

Since that day there has been talk of whether or not to call Joao Pedro into the Italian national team. As usual in this type of conversation the technical aspect appears secondary to ideological values, such as the sense of adherence to national values ​​and belonging to blood. Joao Pedro had already declared that he wanted to play for Brazil, and therefore the Italian national team seems like a simple fallback, as it was for Amauri, for example, more than ten years ago. Amauri was long courted by Marcello Lippi, who had explicitly said several times that he wanted to play for Brazil; then the call had come too late for Juventus to grant him the authorization. In the end he was called up in 2010 by Prandelli’s Italy for a friendly against the Ivory Coast. Nothing in particular to report. Someone conjured up his ghost talking about Joao Pedro. Amauri had been invoked for a long time, called up thanks to an impressive bureaucratic process, and then played for an hour in a friendly match. In the photo during the national anthem, around Amauri are Bonucci (without beard), Cassano, Balotelli and Angelo Palombo.



Here is even Simone Pepe.

Beyond the speeches concerning the meaning of football for national teams – increasingly ambiguous in 2021 – on the technical level, would Joao Pedro’s call-up make sense?

This Joao Pedro, do we need it?

Joao Pedro has had a strange career. He arrived in Italy in 2010, when Amauri was still wearing the Juventus shirt. He played a match at Palermo, in the Europa League against Sparta Prague, and for the rest he ended up reinforcing the spring team. He returned to Brazil, at Santos, played a dozen games, only to be shot on loan in Portugal. The following year Cagliari bought him by putting him in the middle of an exchange with a certain Matiàs Cabrera. At Cagliari they deploy him more than anything else offensive winger, or second striker. Fans call him “Geppo” or “Pippero” to evoke a certain technical woodiness. In the second year he scored 13 goals in Serie B, but still does not seem a profile at the height of Serie A. He plays attacking midfielder, even a midfielder, showing a competitive intensity and a remarkable predisposition to defensive sacrifice. At the beginning of his career, in Brazil, he had even played in front of the defense. It seems this flexibility to allow him to remain at high levels despite a not exceptional talent. Yet over time – while Cagliari are experiencing difficult seasons and many of his teammates do not keep the promises of their talent – Joao Pedro, with the lights off, begins to score. He advances his range of action until he comes back as the first striker as at the beginning of his career, to score in more or less all ways.

The evolution of Joao Pedro, so peculiar, seems to follow the same needs of the Italian national team. He hasn’t unlearned how to sew the game on the back and be a finisher, but he has also become an excellent finisher. While not having a certain flashy game, Joao Pedro knows how to do more or less everything. Having played as an attacking midfielder, he is good at working between lines, back to goal and in tight spaces, even with the man on. Nobody in the squad of the national team has his ability to play on the trocar with the scorer that puts pressure behind him.

Its finishes are not the utmost in precision, but they always come from a brilliant idea, executed with the right timing.

His other best quality is that of reading and unmarking, with which he covers more or less the entire offensive front. He is certainly less good than Immobile or Belotti at offering depth behind the line and therefore at lengthening the opposing team; but he is better than them at being the central point of reference with his back to the goal. Then when the team attacks in a positional way, its presence in the penalty area is not negligible. In the last three seasons, for example, he has headed 8 goals, and he looks like one of those players who simply seems emerge in area. His finishing repertoire is remarkable, his goal compilations are full of dirty shots that end up on the sides of the goalkeepers’ hands.



But if we look at his data in Serie A it is difficult to compare them with those of Ciro Immobile, the European Golden Boot just two seasons ago. Joao Pedro is statistically worse in everything, even in the xA figure. Numbers that should also be weighed in the context difference, given that Joao Pedro plays in the bottom team in the league standings. The fact remains that the jump from the club to the national team maintains a margin of imponderability, and looking at the recent history of Italy it is a discourse that is especially true for the center forwards. Immobile with Lazio has an average of 0.70 goals per game, with the national team down to 0.27. In Cagliari, Joao Pedro has an enormous influence on the team’s play: he moves almost everywhere, plays risky plays, takes on many responsibilities. Compared to a few years ago he works less on the defensive level, his athletic condition is no longer that of when he was twenty-five. How would you compromise in the European champion formation? How would his frequent enlargements on the left winger marry with the influence of Insigne and Verratti in that corridor of the field?

It is difficult to imagine that a call-up by Joao Pedro could solve Italy’s finalization problems, and this is an argument of those who would not want his call-up: why call a footballer who does not want to play in Italy, if he is not even a phenomenon ? In reality, he said that the national team would be “Something unique” because it owes everything to Italy, that he shivers when he thinks about a call-up.

His is an interesting technical profile, with all the features to play well in our game system. While waiting for young people like Kean, Raspadori and Scamacca to take a clearer path in their evolution, not summoning Joao Pedro would be stupid. Kick the penalties as well.