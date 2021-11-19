Joao Pedro the center forward for Mancini? He can play for the Italian national team (and Lazio thinks about it too)

Biancoceleste or blue, Joao Pedro is a candidate to be deputy Ciro Immobile. The news was given by the sporting director of Cagliari, Stefano Capozucca, urged on the subject of salvation. “He has Italian citizenship – the words of the Sardinian sports director – since there are no strikers in Italy, I don’t understand why he can’t be taken into consideration”. A willingness shared by the player who would have already informed about the procedure necessary to wear the Italy shirt: «We have already talked to important people. I repeat, he is Italian and can play for the national team ». The playmaker from Ipatinga is married to a girl from Palermo and therefore already in possession of the requirements to apply for a position among the twenty-two.

Joao Pedro in the national team, but Lazio is also thinking about it

Joao Pedro, recently joined to Lazio, in the last two and a half championships has shown numbers like a true bomber, closing the 2019-2020 season with 18 goals and the 2020-2021 season with 16 goals. This year the goals are already 7 in 12 games. He is the second scorer in the history of Cagliari after the “myth” Gigi Riva. Twenty-seven penalties taken since he was in Italy, with a very high average: 22 hits and only 5 errors. Maybe if he had been there to take the penalty against Switzerland now Mancini’s national team would have other plans for March.

Cagliari in retreat

Of course, first the “blue” candidate will have to save his Cagliari last in the standings and in retirement from tonight. «In this moment we continue – always the words of Capozucca – from tonight we are in retreat. We don’t necessarily want to penalize the team or the players, but as a club we will continue to make people understand how much we care about this salvation: we want it at all costs ». Reggio Emilia first stop in the lunch match at 12.30 on Sunday against Sassuolo. But now Joao Pedro has in mind to “save” the Italian national team as well.