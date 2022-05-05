Joaquín Beltrán fights with Pollo Ortiz for Pumas: “Talking is easy”

Midtime Editorial

The tempers flared in social networks between Joaquin Beltranhistoric Pumas player, and Raul Ortizone of the most famous narrators of TNT Sports Mexico, after the Concachampions final lost by the university students against the Seattle Soundersseeing the end of the almost two-decade hegemony of Liga MX over MLS, which won the trophy for the first time under this Champions League format.

On twitter, Pollo Ortiz described the Pumas in Concacaf as “ridiculous” -when there was still the second half to play-, something that Capi Beltrán did not like itwho was part of that auriazul squad that lost the 2005 Final against Saprissa of Costa Rica, which was the last defeat of a Mexican club in a series for the title.

“What do you mean ‘failure again’, Chicken?”wrote the former soccer player, to which the communicator reminded him of the defeat 17 years ago against the Costa Ricans.

By, “again”, what do you mean Chicken? – Joaquín Beltrán (@capibeltran) May 5, 2022

“If you knew thoroughly what happened in that 2005 Final you would understand a little our ‘ridicule’. Sometimes it’s easy to talk”Beltrán replied to Ortiz, arguing that “a personal issue” of a member of the squad at that time deeply affected them in their search for the regional trophy.

If you really knew what happened in that final in 2005, you would understand a little our “ridiculous”, sometimes it’s easy to talk. I send you a hug. – Joaquín Beltrán (@capibeltran) May 5, 2022

Former partner in TUDN criticizes Pollo Ortiz

And while these two characters exchanged messages on the social network, Ricardo Salazar -statesman who works in TUDN- accused publicly to the chicken of being “ordinary people who don’t know what’s going on and just want results”but Ortiz told him to “forget” that he relies on that too.

You want them too, Richard. Nothing but chance you forgot… – Raoul Ortiz (@RaoulPolloOrtiz) May 5, 2022

