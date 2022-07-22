Joaquín Estefanía: Health Vietnam | Ideas

An ordinary citizen is intervened in the day hospital of a large health center. When leaving the test, they detect an irregularity, they examine him and the cardiologists decide to send him to the emergency room. He thinks: “To Vietnam!”. The images that he has seen in the media are true: saturated spaces, beds in the corridors, an evident lack of privacy for the weakest despite the efforts of administrators, doctors, nurses, guards and clinic assistants.

Sick people sitting for hours and hours in the uncomfortable (much more so at this temperature) escay chairs. Monitors that don’t work, lights that don’t turn on, peeling walls… the reality is worse than the images. The main lifeline is mobile phones. Whoever has a charger and a plug to connect with his companions (many of them hanging around while waiting for hours and hours) has a treasure.

Some of the conversations that the citizen listens to are very interesting. Several of the internees, who have the strength to speak, pay for private medicine and use it for minor matters, but when they have a “problem” they go to the public one. In the private one they would not have done an exhaustive exploration, two analytics, chest X-rays or an echocardioscopy, among other tests. In the middle of the afternoon, although he has not fully recovered, they medicate him, give him reports on his situation and make an appointment to treat him in the corresponding department. And they send him home (to others, to a room). As he leaves, he gives her time to see the arrival of more ambulances, the waiting room filled with those who aspire to enter the hell from which he leaves, and the swarming of companions.

In this overwhelmed environment, professionals emerge who, exhausted, do their job. Some even have the strength for a breath of humanity or to turn a blind eye and let a young man in to give dinner to a relative, perhaps his grandfather, looking very sick. These professionals resemble the “heroes of withdrawal” that Enzensberger wrote about; the place of the classic hero is occupied by other protagonists, heroes of a new style, who do not represent triumph, but renunciation, sacrifice and sometimes pain.

A State Public Health Center. President Sánchez resumed in the debate on the state of the nation the idea born a year ago, which took into account the lessons learned from the pandemic. Its purpose is clear, but when talking about this center as a place for coordinating health emergencies, it is inevitable to remember not only the covid, but also the catastrophic emergency situation in some large hospitals or primary care centers in different communities. autonomous. His patients and workers agree in describing it as “disastrous and discouraging”: on the verge of collapse.

The seams of the public health system are overflowing. At the limit of professionals, infrastructures and investments, with the primaries diminished, the emergencies overwhelmed and the seventh wave of the pandemic multiplying. And in summer, when there are fewer professionals available because they have to rest. In the same debate, Cuca Gamarra said that “today there is a lack of doctors in most of Spain, and this summer only 30% of vacation staff will be covered. These are the problems and concerns of the real Spain, to which you turn your back”. Indeed, but the spokesperson for the PP Gamarra forgot that health competencies are autonomous, and that it is some of the communities in which the PP governs (for example, Madrid) in which the most shocking limitations for health are developed of citizens and in which thousands of toilets have been fired. The promises during the Great Confinement to reform health, staff, emergencies, primaries, the hospitals themselves, have declined. With the applause.

Public health is the central pillar of the welfare state. Is in danger. They have deliberately weakened it to privatize it. It is not a natural catastrophe, but a plan. They try to take it down.

