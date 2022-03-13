Joaquín Estefanía: Recession, covid, war | Ideas

A generation of citizens has been since 2008 —with some mountain peaks— dragging successive crises, of unusual depth. Its components are out of joint after so many sacrifices, steps back and, above all, economic and vital insecurities. The first consequence of this is political: mistrust. Distrust that their representatives, those they choose to fix collective problems, will be able to do so. Distrust in political parties, old or new, and ultimately distrust in democracy, which they consider instrumental, not finalist: I support it if it solves my difficulties.

Someone has written that this generation perceives historical time as a succession of catastrophes that shatters their expectations. José María Lasalle coined in one of his books the concept of “emotional proletariat”. In this permanent crisis, the three great milestones are the Great Recession of 2008, the covid pandemic of 2020 and the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Pending knowing the outcome of the latter (intensity, duration…), of the first two It can be concluded that they are part of the major mutations of capitalism due to their economic and social consequences, together with the Great Depression of the 1930s and the two world wars.

The Great Recession was characterized by extreme austerity policies, under the principle that each stick (each country, each citizen) held its candle. It came out of it with more poverty, greater inequality in income and wealth, less social protection (continuous cuts in public services) and greater precariousness (the concept of the precariat is instituted as a new social class). It was the worst economic crisis in the last eight decades. Most of the forecasts indicated that the Great Recession would emerge with a new economic paradigm, as had happened after the Great Depression, which saw the hegemony of Keynesianism that revolutionized neoclassical economics through the new deal of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Those forecasts were wrong.

When the Great Recession began to be traced, the second black swan arrived. The coronavirus pandemic has been characterized above all by the break from which we are still suffering the consequences today. The world stopped. This time the main reactive feature has been the application of expansionary economic policies and the use of huge amounts of public money to return to normality. All this accompanied by social stabilizers such as minimum vital income, temporary employment regulation files, youth bonuses, etc., with the benevolent intention that no one be left behind.

It is impossible to make a definitive balance of that period yet because it has overlapped with the appearance of war around us. In recent months there has been a robust rebound in economic growth that runs the risk of remaining in a kind of coitus interruptus after the start of military hostilities on February 24. If during the Great Recession the dominant feature was austericide, and in the coronavirus, that of social shock absorbers, now the central event is the return of inflation, we will see whether or not it is accompanied by stagnation (stagflation). Inflation, so common in long periods of economic history, is a phenomenon unknown to the components of the deranged generation; the latest data on price increases refer, for now, to the eighties of the last century. The management of economic policy becomes extremely complex since it will have to both blow and sip. Blow to continue correcting the recessive effects of the pandemic and sip to anchor prices in domesticable percentages. Inflation topples governments.

The geopolitical risks of the Ukraine war for the economy are not yet fully measurable. We already know that the Kantian perpetual peace was an illusion and we remember Ferlosio’s verses: “More bad years will come and they will make us more blind, more blind years will come and they will make us more bad”.

