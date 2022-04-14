Joaquín ‘N’, former assistant of Cruz Azul, was sent to the Altiplano Prison for alleged organized crime

ESPN learned that Joaquín ‘N’ was sent to the Altiplano prison for alleged organized crime against health and money laundering

MEXICO — Joaquin ‘N’former assistant to Blue Crossis accused of alleged crimes related to organized crime, against health and money laundering, and entered the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison after 3:20 p.m., judicial sources informed ESPN.

The former assistant John Reynoso He was arrested when he was on his way to the Azteca stadium, so the authorities took him off the truck. The Celestial Machineto carry him for a crime considered of a Federal nature.

The judicial process against Joaquín ‘N’ began in 2018 and the authorities had been investigating for nearly five months, in addition to the appearance on the bench of the Blue Crossin the first leg against Pumas, helped to corroborate the identity of the subject now detained.

ESPN was able to learn that Joaquin 'N' He was admitted to the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison, which is considered maximum security

Joaquín ‘N’ is already in the Altiplano prison. ESPN

Joaquin ‘N’ arrived at Blue Cross With John Reynoso and helped La Maquina Celeste end more than two decades without winning a championship. Once the club learned of his legal problems, it decided to separate him from the institution, in addition to making himself available to the authorities.

“As a result of the foregoing and in full commitment to order, legality, our institutional values ​​and responsibility with all of our fans, we want to inform the retirement of the assistant from his duties,” he reported. Blue Crossthrough a statement, on social networks.

Joaquín ‘N’ was a former soccer player for Puebla and Veracruz, in addition to being with Juan Reynoso in his time as coach of La Franja and now with La Maquina Celeste. He was discharged from the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Joaquín ‘N’ was arrested, the Cruz Azul club announced tonight. picture

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to Mexican laws, regarding the presumption of innocence, for the dissemination of information and images in the Criminal Justice System, “only the name without surnames of the accused and / or accused ( a), replacing them with an ‘N’, in addition to “pixelating the image from the beginning of the nose to the edge of the eyebrow”.