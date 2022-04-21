Joaquín ‘N’ is free and is still registered as an assistant in Liga MX

Juan Reynoso’s former assistant was released on Monday after there was not enough evidence against him.

Everyone was surprised by the news this Monday night where the release of Joaquin ‘N‘, who was arrested last Tuesday and transferred to the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison for alleged crimes of organized crime and money laundering committed from 2013 to 2018.

According to investigations by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the former assistant of the technical staff of Cruz Azul would have participated in simulated operations for more than 6 billion pesosHowever, a federal judge determined that there was insufficient evidence against him and ordered his immediate release.

With the former assistant John Reynoso released, now it’s time to wait what position they will take from the club in the face of this turn of events. As soon as the arrest warrant was known, it was carried out last Tuesday at the team’s concentration hotel when they were on their way to the Aztec stadium to play the semifinals of Concachampionsfrom the cement workers they disassociated themselves from the matter and cut relations with the accused.

However, his own Erik Lyra declared in the weekend’s post-match against Chivas that Joaquin ‘N’ was “innocent”. In addition, the former assistant is still registered as a member of the Cruz Azul coaching staff on the official page of Liga MX.

What will Cruz Azul do?

In the defeat against Chivas on matchday 14 of Clausura 2022, Luis Orozco, who served as coach of the sky-blue U-20, was responsible for taking over from Joaquin ‘N’ on the bench, so we will have to wait to if he returns to his old position and continues accompanying Juan Reynoso and his.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!