USA.- A story that has been rumored for an adaptation for some time with limited word on the move could have gotten a big update. According to the latest exclusive Giant Freakin Robot there is a renewed interest that the film of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde take off again with joaquin phoenix Y Zoe Kravitz as protagonists.

This production of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde has been floating by Hollywood for a time with Joaquin Phoenix originally intended to be joined in the lead. But that rumor had died down, until now. It seems that things are looking up on the studio front and there is a renewed belief that Phoenix is ​​the main target to play the lead role in the film. Universal has the rights here and has been the studio rumored to be in production on history. Though other people have circled the adaptation before, they seem to be pushing this current one.

Also, another reason to suspect that Joaquin Phoenix might be circling the lead role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is that it appears the studio is also circling Todd Phillips p.for him to take over directing duties for the film. From a matchmaking standpoint, these two working together is a no-brainer.

As to Zoë Kravitz, The actress is also being sought out for a lead role in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, though it’s not entirely clear who she would play opposite Joaquin Phoenix. This character has been taken in different directions in the past. The original story doesn’t have a strong female character, though an updated version might take things in a slightly different direction.