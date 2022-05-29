Joaquin Phoenix as Don Ramon? This is what ‘El Chavo del 8’ would look like with Hollywood celebrities

Who does not remember Roberto Gómez Bolaños in the role of ‘El Chavo’, for generations he enchanted many and not only him, but each of his characters.

‘El Chavo del 8’ played by Roberto Gomez Bolanos without a doubt it loved children and adults. and although many characters already left this worldThey stayed in our hearts. Most of us loved the funny phrases of ‘El Chavo’as they were, ‘It sparked at me’ or ‘It’s just that you don’t have patience with me’, we even used many of them in our way of speaking. Did it ever happen to you? Although he was the protagonist of the series, there were also others that enchanted the publicWhat Mrs. Florinda (Florinda Corcuera) Mr Ramon (Ramon Valdes) or ‘The chilindrina’ (Marie Antoinette of the Snows) But, can you imagine if the series was produced in the United States, well, this is what some characters would look like.

Jennifer Aniston as ‘Ms Florinda’

All we remember ‘Doña Florinda’ as that woman with a little more money than her neighbors. Which made him treat the ‘rent debtor’, Don Ramón, with contempt. Florinda was the mother of Kiko, a spoiled and tantrum childwho always for some reason or another pinched Mr Ramonwho by the way he was slapped several times by this lady. It would be curious to see Jennifer Aniston in this role, don’t you think so?

Jim Carrey as ‘Kiko’

Who would be better to play the role of ‘Kiko’, than Jim Carrey, although we remember the actor for his many gestures and as a ‘junior’ child in the neighborhood of ‘El Chavo’. We think Jim would be a perfect fit for the role., Well, he is someone funny, perfect to make any gesture and make people laugh Would you like to see him in the costume that Carlos Villagrán once wore? Or see how Jennifer Aniston slaps him, in the role of Doña Florinda?

Maisie Williams as ‘La Chilindrina’

Marie Antoinette of the Snows she did an excellent role as ‘La Chilindrina’daughter of Don Ramón, who despite not being so wealthy lived humbly, but happily. His best friends were ‘Kiko’ and of course ‘El Chavo’one of his peculiar things was his crying, because when her father scolded herhit her accidentally or were envious of her when it came to toys, made a big drama What does Maisie Williams look like dressed up like this?

Joaquin Phoenix as ‘Don Ramon’

Ramon Valdes played ‘Don Ramon‘, a man who lived daily and with his beloved daughter ‘La Chilindrina’. Unfortunately he did not have a job and this meant that he did not have enough to pay the rentI always owed months. One of his main characteristics is his ‘bad mood’, because with any little thing he could get desperate, especially when he asked ‘El Chavo’ for a favor and he never understood him. Then he would see the “ta, ta, ta, ta, taaaa” and Pum! he threw his cap to the ground. He also endured mistreatment from Doña Florinda, because of ‘Kiko’, who always accused him ‘of treating him badly’. It seems to us that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​doing very well in this role.