Joaquin Phoenix will be the “Joker” again. Will Harley Quinn be there? | outside of football

joaquin phoenix He will play the evil “Joker” again in a sequel that he will direct Todd Philipps, who confirmed the project this Tuesday by uploading a photograph of the script to his Instagram profile.

In another snapshot shared by the filmmaker, Phoenix, winner of the Oscar for bringing the well-known villain to life, appears reading that same script, whose working title is: “Joker: Folie a Deux”. Such is the mystery surrounding this tape, that the studio Warner Bros., responsible for the first film, limited himself to sharing the photos on his Twitter profile, but avoided making any comments about the project or the possible release date.

Although neither the actor nor the director delved into the publication, the title of the script hints that the sequel will continue to explore the mental disorders of its protagonist. “Folie à Deux” (in Spanish, “Madness of Two”) is a disorder in which two or more people share psychiatric symptoms, usually delusions, defined in the International Classification of Diseases ICD-10.

Some fans of the DC Comics franchise began to speculate on the possibility that the new film adds the character of harley quinn, the eternal companion of the Joker in the comics, whom margot robbie has brought to life on the big screen.

The first installment of “Joker”, released in 2019, was a resounding box office success that entered more than $1 billion around the world and achieved 12 Oscar nominations, something very unusual for a movie based on a comic.

EFE