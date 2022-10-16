Joaquin Phoenix’s reaction to the recording of Scarlett Johansson’s orgasms in ‘Her’

It’s been almost a decade since the movie ‘Her‘ (2013), which featured two great performers of the stature of joaquin phoenix Y Scarlett Johansson. Two famous actors who shone on the big screen and who took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay thanks to a tape that told the story of a very shy man who falls in love with artificial intelligence, whom Scarlett plays, although she does not appear in front of the cameras.

Scarlett Johansson does not appear in the film, but his voice does, which led her to receive a sea of ​​​​good reviews. a role that it was difficult for her because she had never done anything like that beforeand had to face some mishaps, as he recently revealed in an interview with Dax Shepard in ‘Armchair Expert’.

Joaquin Phoenix ‘dropped out of the studio’

In her intervention in the American podcast, the actress has not hesitated to tell what happened while she had to record with Joaquin Phoenix a scene where they shared orgasms, and for this they even got together in the same room to record them at once. However, the actor who has also played ‘The Joker’ could not stand the situation: “We tried to do it in one take and he was kind of losing his mind. He left the study. he needed a break”.

And that scene was a challenge for both of them, since it was an intimate and unpleasant moment for each of them: “You never want to hear your voice, and you definitely don’t want to hear what it sounds like when you have an orgasm. Definitely you don’t want to hear how you sound having a fake orgasm. It’s so gross. it was very strange”, added the actress with humor.

In this talk, Scarlett Johansson has also taken the opportunity to tell how she has felt in the Hollywood universe, and that is that when she was younger, she felt “hypersexualized”: “I think everyone thought I was older and had been doing it for a long time, and then they typecast me into this weird hypersexualized thing.”