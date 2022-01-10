Job interviews change, now among the questions asks: What did you do in the lockdown? – Company & Rights

Those looking for a job, and who are approached for an interview after submitting their CV in response to an ad, shouldn’t be caught off guard by a question like “how did you experience the months of lockdown?” or maybe from a more complex question like “What did you do during the pandemic to improve your professional or personal situation?”. The health crisis has profoundly changed the world of work, starting with your research: this is explained by the company of ‘head hunters’ Adami & Associati.

Carola Adami, founder of the company ‘reveals’, in part, the techniques for ‘recruitment’: “to count in the answers given to these questions it is almost never the content itself, but the way in which one responds. In fact, no one is asked to deal perfectly with a completely unexpected pandemic, for which not a single person was actually prepared. The possible answers are many, from those who explain that they have learned a new language, from those who have cultivated a vegetable garden behind their house to those who have worked hard to keep the relationship with colleagues alive. The important thing – underlines Adami – is to be honest, showing one’s personal way of reacting to this totally exceptional situation “.

It should also be emphasized that in post-Covid job interviews, the interviewers themselves could also be taken by surprise by unpublished questions. Candidates may in fact have questions aimed at understanding in detail how the work could be carried out remotely, asking for example whether, in the case of smart working, sufficient training will still be guaranteed for new hires.

“L” attention to training and continuous growth, especially among the youngest, it is very high – highlights the head hunter – and it is therefore essential to be ready to answer questions of this type. Other candidates, after inquiring about the company online, may also ask how the company’s strategic priorities have changed with the pandemic, and how the new hire should contribute to achieving the new goals. “

Attending a job interview during this time, therefore, could be significantly different from what one might expect on either side of the table.

Hoping that the impression one gets on those who have to say ‘yes’ is positive. (HANDLE).