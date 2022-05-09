Entertainment

Job offer: communication officer, community manager – Comme Un Poisson Dans l’Eau

Like a fish in water is a communication agency based in Paris. She specializes in events, audiovisual production, digital communication and graphic design, in the fields of sport, gastronomy, institutions and others.

Do you want to grow in a dynamic universe where sport, social networks & graphic design are real strings to your bow? 🎯🏉

📢 We are recruiting our future communication officer / community manager from mid-June!
📍 Paris, France

✨ Skills Required ✨
🔸 Good writing & rigor
🔸 Graphic design skills (Photoshop)
🔸 Mastery of social networks
🔸Synthetic, team spirit & autonomy
🔸 Knowledge of audiovisual (editing)
🔸Interest in rugby

👌 Our ideal profile 👌
🔹 A level of studies BAC +3
🔹Minimum 2 years of experience in communication

✔️To know ✔️
🔸 CDD contract – 12 months
🔸 Majority of telework
🔸Compensation according to profile

📩 If you think you match, send us an email at pauline@commeunpoisson-prod.com for your application (resume) and / or any question related to this position.

