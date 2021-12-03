job offer points towards a remake, is it The Last of Us? – Multiplayer.it

Via LinkedIn, we can find that PlayStation Studios Visual Arts is looking for a new Technical Game Designer for an undefined project. However, the team’s requests include a number of elements that suggest it is working on a remake: the thought then runs towards The Last of Us.

But let’s go step by step. PlayStation Studios Visual Arts is looking for a person who, among others, is in charge of “implementing existing gameplay systems in a new work environment”. In addition, it must “improve existing level scripts in terms of interaction and entertainment”. The mechanics he will have to work on are also “hand-to-hand combat, ranged combat, gameplay camera management, character movement”.

As you can see, there is no direct reference to any game. Why think about The Last of Us Remake? Because PlayStation Studios Visual Arts – according to reports by the reliable journalist Jason Schreier – had started the remake work on The Last of Us, even if the project was then taken over by Naughty Dog and Visual Arts had become a team support.

It was also said that The Last of Us Remake would not only propose a graphical improvement but would also include a series of game additions, based on what has been achieved for the second chapter. We don’t know what it can be, but there are various possibilities, such as greater versatility of the hand-to-hand combat system and more body positions, as well as superior interactions with the game environment. For now, in any case, it is just rumors and speculations.

Speaking instead of The Last of Us 2, the online game will have microtransactions, according to a job announcement.