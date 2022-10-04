News

Job vacancies in the US fell by 1 million during August

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

How many millions of jobs can be lost to inflation in the US? 1:14

(CNN) — The competitive US labor market began to show signs of contraction in August. Job vacancies fell to 10.1 million from 11.2 million in July, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. This is the smallest amount since June 2021.

The most recent Job Vacancies and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that this decline in available jobs means that there are now almost 1.7 vacancies for every person seeking a job, versus the proportion of two vacancies for every person who looked for work in July.

Now, this drop is likely to be good news for the Federal Reserve, which wants more flexibility in the labor market out of concern that employee shortages could lead to higher wages and ultimately keep the economy down. high inflation.

News in development…

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Barbecue” warns schools | Daily Listin

1 hour ago

Find out if you qualify to apply to the US visa lottery.

1 hour ago

The United States warns of a pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies aimed at Latin investors | Economy

2 hours ago

what is the magnitude of the dangerous cyclone that is heading for the coast of Mexico

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button