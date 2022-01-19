Jobs, resignation boom among young people: here’s what’s happening – Economy

Rome, January 19, 2022 – I almost resign and change my life. In the United States, where the phenomenon exploded after Covid, there is even talk of Yolo economy, an acronym that stands for You Only Live Once, which translated means “you only live once”. As if to say that the priority is no longer money, work and career (you choose the order), but the quality of life and the time found for oneself and the family. Thus, in 2021, 20 million letters of resignation arrived on the desks of personnel managers of American companies. A boom. But also in Italy the trend is not to be underestimated, so much so that it has also taken the experts of the National Association of Personnel Management (Aidp) off guard. In the first months of 2021 there were about 770 thousand workers …

Rome, January 19, 2022 – Almost almost I resign and change my life. In the United States, where the phenomenon exploded after the Covid, there is even talk of Yolo economy, acronym for You Only Live Once, which translated means “you only live once”. As if to say that the priority is no longer money, work and career (you choose the order), but the quality of life and the time found for oneself and the family. Thus, in 2021, 20 million letters of resignation arrived on the desks of personnel managers of American companies. A boom. But even in Italy the trend is not to be underestimated, so much so that it also took the experts of the National Association of Personnel Management (Aidp) off guard. In the first months of 2021, approximately 770 thousand workers with permanent contracts have decided to quitting the safe workplace, complete with social security contributions and benefits.

A surge compared to 2020, when in the midst of the epidemic everyone remained on standby. Compared with 2019, however, the increase is about 40 thousand resignations. The most striking data of the Aidp field research on a sample of 500 companies, however, is another. Leading the ranking of those who have had the courage to leave a secure office are young people between 26 and 35 years old, followed by colleagues a little older, up to 45 years of age. But there is more. Just yesterday the minister of youth policies, Fabiana Dadone, at the Webinar of the Toniolo Institute, announced the green light for the plan to push the inactive children, the so-called Neet, to get back into the game. A project that will be co-signed by the head of the Labor Department, Andrea Orlando.

But what’s going on? Are we no longer the country with the myth of the ‘permanent job and life’? First, the trend is the most obvious indicator of a recovering labor market, at least that’s what 48% of respondents think. In second place, with 47%, we find aspiration a more favorable conditions. But, immediately after, with 41%, there are those who change jobs to find a greater balance between life in the company and private life. In 38% the motivation is that of a career. But one in four resignation letters is dictated by the will of give a new meaning to life.

“The truth is that the pandemic has turned the tables – explains Matilde Marandola, president of Aidp – There is an evident change of mentality. Young people are no longer satisfied with the first job that happens, they are looking for a context that can be welcoming, also from an ethical, sustainability and social responsibility point of view. Companies must adapt to the new paradigm not only to attract young talents, but also to retain them “.

As for the sectors, the most affected by voluntary resignations are those most under pressure from the pandemic: health and social services. But there is also a desire for change in the fields of marketing and information technology, always functions in search of new professional profiles. On the other hand, all businesses are stopped in trade and tourism, the activities most affected by Covid and where, in general, they try to defend their positions avoiding any leap into the void.

“The labor market – adds Matilde Marandola – is changing under the effect of the pandemic. There are booming sectors, such as those related to health, technologies but also to large-scale distribution and food. And this obviously leads to new hires. “But there is also one last aspect that should not be underestimated:” The pandemic has spun the priority cards – concludes the president of Aidp -. We realized how important family, loved ones, take a walk … In addition, for those who had a secure job, there was an increase in individual savings. And this has certainly generated greater tranquility and, perhaps, given a little more courage to change jobs and get better “.