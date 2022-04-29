Jocelyn Parra, the Venezuelan that Brad Pitt calls by his name

The lights go on, the cameras are ready, and the director says, “Action!” Filming is underway and the work of Jocelyn Parra He can not wait.

Known as Camera Loader, or Media Manager in Venezuela, Jocelyn is in charge of downloading, reviewing and storing the recordings that will be part of the final product of an audiovisual production.

“Basically we are the bridge between the set and post-production,” explains the Venezuelan, with 23 years of experience in the audiovisual medium and who currently resides in the Dominican Republic.

Working as a Camera Loader in the movie The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Jocelyn got to meet one of her favorite actors.

“Can I now say that I am #Venezuelan pride?” she wrote on his Twitter along with a photo with Brad Pitt.

The Computer Science graduate and audiovisual specialist went viral on social networks after sharing this moment.

“It’s a super anecdote that has me giving interviews and I never thought it would happen,” says Jocelyn.

In we tell you his story.

“Hey! Brad Pitt knows my name

The Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic was the set for the film The Lost City; with scenes in El Salto de Socoa and Altos de Chavón, the weather was a fundamental part of the shoot.

In the middle of a complicated location and on a rainy day, Jocelyn was wearing a ‘yellow poncho’ while she was in the middle of a ‘run run’ to change the camera card when she heard: “Hey, Jocelyn”.

Thinking that he had to attend to a work matter, he turns around, without much expectation, until he sees the face of Brad Pitt.

“Hey, Jocelyn! I’m Brad Pitt, nice to meet you ”(“ Hello Jocelyn! I’m Brad Pitt, a pleasure ”, in Spanish) says the one considered one of the highest-grossing stars of his generation.

“I’m cold because he says my name and also introduces himself,” says Jocelyn, who waves back and specifies that she is part of the camera crew.

Growing up, his room was full of posters and movies in which Brad Pitt participated; After years of study, work and experiences, she shared a set with him in a foreign country.

“I told him that he was one of the reasons I decided to make movies when I was young,” says Jocelyn, “He asks me if I want a picture and I say, ‘Is there someone who doesn’t want a picture with you?’ .

Determined to look good in the photo, looking for a good light and feeling that Pitt is her personal friend, Jocelyn says that she can’t go wrong and the American signals for someone from the team to help her.

Shocked and very emotional, Jocelyn poses next to the Fight Club actor who then bids him a kind goodbye.

“He tells me ‘Jocelyn (my name for the third time) thank you very much, the honor is mine’ and I reply ‘thank you for inspiring me’” he says.

Brad Pitt approached Jocelyn after a co-worker on the set told him that she was a big fan.

“You can’t imagine how surreal it is for me, that I came from Venezuela making movies and that years later I’m on a set with Brad Pitt,” says Jocelyn.

“Always on set, always in the movies”

When talking about her work, Jocelyn says that it is a very big responsibility, but that it seems magical to her; “I define myself as an animal on the set, nobody takes me out of there”.

He says that he has been lucky to be able to work in his area since he emigrated to the Dominican Republic in 2015; he appreciates that the Dominican market is willing to give opportunities, as long as they have the merits.

For the Venezuelan, working in the audiovisual world is like having a second family in a summer camp.

He says that in the beginning it was rare to see a woman working as a technician; “At first it was not easy at all, now there are many women on camera and I have had exceptional partners,” says Jocelyn.

“I tell the girls that what you have to do is prepare, have the desire and forget prejudices; there is no limit, they can be whatever they want to be” she affirms.