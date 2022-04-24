Jocoro defeats Chalatenango in a crazy match

Jocoro Y Chalatenango they starred in possibly the best game of the Closure 2022 by converting eleven goals in the first match of date 19.

Expelled, Triplets, great goals, own goals and comebacks. All this happened in the Tierra del Fuego Sports Center that without a doubt will save this game in the memory for the books of the major league.

Despite the defeat in Morazán, Chalatenango is still at the top of the table, although it gave both Águila and Alianza an advantage, and if they win their matches, they will surpass the northerners in the standings.

For its part, the stoker team secured seventh place in the table to secure its ticket to the quarterfinals.

At 16 minutes of play the concert of goals began through the steering wheel Carlos Anzorawho put the first from the penalty spot.

‘Kiko’ Henríquez’s team responded by Junior Padilla with a header to the angle at 29 minutes.

The first minutes of madness came in Morazán when in a span of four minutes, the score was put 2 to 2 with goals from Salazar and Yuivini Salmanca and in this way they went to the dressing room with the tie at two.

Starting the complementary stage, Jhon Machado put the stokers up for the first time in the match after connecting with a header and lodging his shot into the rival goal.

Carlos Salazar became one of the figures of the match by signing a triplet and continuing with the offensive power of the purple team.

His teammate Carlos Sanzora was also one of the figures of the rainy afternoon in Tierra del Fuego when he converted a double, one of them a free kick that nailed it to the corner.

Despite the good performance of the purple midfielder, it was Jhon Machado who took the MVP of the match by converting the last goal for the jocoreños and signing a double to give an epic and historic victory to the stove institution.

The scorers for Jocoro were: Junior Padilla, Yuvini Salamanca, Jhon Machado, Santos Guzmán and Nissi Sauceda.

For Chalatenango they scored: Carlos Anzora and Carlos Salazar. Anzora converted a brace and Salazar a hat-trick.