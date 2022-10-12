Jodie Comer is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’, according to science

The result comes from the “Golden ratio of beauty phi”, a mathematical equation supposed to measure the ideal proportions of a face, and calculated by a London plastic surgeon.

We know who the “perfect face” would look like: Jodie Comer, 29-year-old British actress, known for her role as the killer, Villanelle, in the spy series Killing Eve. This result comes from the mathematical equation “Golden ratio beauty phi”, supposed to measure the ideal proportions of a face and calculated by Doctor Julian De Silva, plastic surgeon in London. The latter revealed his result on October 10 on his Instagram account.

Symmetry and equal proportions

Julian De Silva adapted to human beings this mathematical equation originally used by architects and artists in the elaboration of masterpieces, since ancient Greece. “The length and width of a face are measured and then the results are divided”, explained the British site of the DailyMail in an October 11 article. The closer the sum of these numbers is to 1.6, the closer the face is to the “golden ratio”.

To be considered “beautiful” by the Golden ratio, symmetry and equal proportions are also emphasized. For example, “the length of the ears should be equal to that of the nose, and the width of one eye equal to the distance between the two eyes”, it is specified in the article.

According to the surgeon’s calculation, Jodie Comer has a score of 94.52%. “The highest score for the width and length of her nose,” comments the doctor on his Instagram account, before adding: “She was close to the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes. Her chin is beautifully formed and the overall shape of her face is really strong.”

Among the surgeon’s honors are Zendaya (94.37%), Bella Hadid (94.35%) and Beyonce (92.44%). Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are also among the “winners” of this ranking. What about men?