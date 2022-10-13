Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Zendaya have been named the most beautiful women in the world

All determined by the mathematics that we did not learn in elementary school.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but perhaps the “beholder” is a coveted plastic surgeon. Dr. Julian De Silva, a cosmetic facial surgeon, has used the latest computerized mapping strategy to apply an ancient Greek technique, “Golden ratio of beauty”to get the most beautiful women in the world.

The golden ratio of beauty, also known as Phi, is a mathematical method in which formulas are applied to determine physical perfection. According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be measured by specific proportions in the face and body. In numerical form, the closer the ratios are to 1.618, which is equal to Phi, the more desirable a person is said to be. Dr. De Silva recently named actress Jodie Comer the most beautiful woman in the world, as her facial elements matched perfect proportion. “He had the highest overall reading on the nose and lip position, scoring 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from having the perfect shape”. Dr. De Silva explained to yahoo.

Other contenders such as Beyoncè, Zendaya and Taylor Swift met the physical requirements to be designated as the most beautiful women in the world. Keep reading to know the 10 most beautiful according to the ancient Greek methodology.

Jodie Eat – 94.52%

Zendaya – 94.35%

Bella Hadid-94.35%

Beyonce – 92.44%

Ariana Grande – 91.81%

Taylor Swift – 91.64%

Kim Kardashian-91.28%