Jodie Comer would be Sue Storm in the MCU in the Fantastic Four movie

The arrival of the first Marvel family in the MCU is closer than ever and in the next few days we could have the director and the cast made official. The filmmaker behind the direction of WandaVision, Matt Shakman, is the main name to take the stage of the Marvel Studios panel, while the cast has been a topic of conversation for the last two weeks, filling social networks with rumors.

Names come and go from insiders and fans almost every day, from young actors to seasoned names. Penn Badgley has been one of the names that have sounded the most about the role of Reed Richards. Now is when the possible casting of Sue Storm is added, with Jodie Comer leading the strongest rumor in recent days.

Jodie Comer will be Sue Storm of the MCU in the reboot of Fantastic Four according to new rumors

From the hand of the insider John Campea, who leaked real photos of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has talked about what is coming with this long-awaited project by many Marvel fans. He says his sources told him the actress, 29, has landed the role of the Invisible Woman and wife of Mr. Fantastic. To get better information, she confirmed it with a friend who also heard the same thing.

Campea also said that Comer would be presented on Saturday at the MCU panel at D23, along with the other actors that Feige has chosen to make up the fantastic family of comics. Something that has been discussed before, since it is the perfect opportunity to confirm the entire production team in this big Disney event, due to how expected the project is by everyone.

It is not the first time that Jodie has been named as an option for Sue, along with Lily James, Amanda Seyfried or Vanessa Kirby. So it will be necessary to see if she is finally, she is the chosen one, like Penn Badgley, also of the other characters like Ben Grimn and Johnny Storm.

And good reader, Do you think Jodie Comer is Sue Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie?

Source: John Campea