Kristen Stewart has grown to become one of the most popular and notable working actresses today. But after working with Jodie Foster on panic room, Foster didn’t think Stewart would take her career much further than that. A sentiment that Stewart understood.

Kristen Stewart felt lucky to star opposite Jodie Foster in ‘Panic Room’

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart | Columbia Images/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart had starred in another movie before by david fincher panic room, but it was Fincher’s film that he considered his breakout role. The film saw her teaming up with Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who played her mother in the thriller. This pairing was ideal for Stewart, who felt that she had a lot in common with her. Silence of inocents actor.

“I was very lucky to work with her at such a young age because I’ve had some serious persecution of myself,” Stewart told Interview magazine. “People sometimes make me think that I take things too seriously and maybe I’m too serious and it seems like I’m better than them. But working with people like Jodie, we’re pretty close. There’s something about people looking at you and saying, ‘Listen, I know it’s awkward, but keep being honest.

Jodie Foster didn’t think Kristen Stewart would have an acting career after ‘Panic Room’

Although the two got along well and many praised Stewart’s performance, Foster was not convinced that acting was Stewart’s calling. But that was less about Stewart’s skill and more about who Stewart was as a person.

“I just love Kristen Stewart, but I didn’t think she would choose to be an actress,” Foster said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I told her mom, ‘She doesn’t want that, does she?’ And she says, ‘Well, yeah, she sort of does.’ Because she’s a lot like me: she doesn’t feel comfortable in life being a big person externally, emotional, beating her chest, crying every five minutes. I felt like it was such a clever technique, so interested in the camera, I thought that would translate to other things.”

The spencer The star would later confirm this about Foster.

“I remember she thought there was no chance of me being an actor anymore,” Stewart said. Stellar(via Daily Mail). “[Jodie] It was like, ‘You’re probably going to direct movies or go back to school.

But Stewart also knew why Foster would have had that assumption.

“I really love my job, but I understand why she would have thought that of me as a child,” she added.

Nicole Kidman was originally supposed to play Kristen Stewart’s mother in ‘Panic Room’

Before Jodie Foster finished the role, Kidman was originally slated to star opposite Stewart. The two even managed to spend some time together on set, which they have both looked back on fondly.

“I was 10 years old,” Stewart told Kidman in Variety’s Actors on Actors. “We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of that, because the way you treat children is very revealing. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but she always said, ‘She’s one of my friends.’ You got me walkie-talkies for Christmas.

The being the richards The actor opened up about what Fincher really thought about Stewart at the time. He also explained why he ended up leaving. panic room First of all.

“We were meant to work together how many years ago [on Panic Room]?” Kidman said. “I remember David Fincher saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve discovered the most incredible actress.’ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mom.”

