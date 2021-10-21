Jodie Foster , not everyone knows, but the beloved actress is graduate : you know in which What ? Extraordinary talent actress, Jodie Foster is today one true And own star. At the age of three he made his debut in various commercials, including the most famous one for Coppertone tanning cream. He made his television debut at just six The article appeared in its original version on the SoloGossip.it website. The article comes from City Roma News. Read on cityroma

Advertising

Latest News from the network: Jodie Foster

Carnage

Carnage – A film by Roman Polanski. A chamber drama that combines the pleasure of form with the value of history. With Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, John C. Reilly. Drama, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, 2011. Duration 79 …



Chiara Tilesi in Hollywood with her films tries to change the world

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images (Jodie Foster, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, and Susan Sarandon, 75: these are just some of the famous actresses who …



Jodie Foster is a real diva: do you know what she graduated from? SoloGossip.it

Loading... Advertisements

Jodie Foster is a real diva: do you know what she graduated from?

Jodie Foster is a beloved and very famous actress, do you know what she graduated from? He undertook an important course of study.



Carnage: plot, cast and curiosities about Roman Polanski’s film

An in-depth study on the film Carnage, directed by Roman Polanski, with curiosities about the plot, the cast of actors and much more.

