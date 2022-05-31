Jodie Foster, new star of ‘True Detective’

Madrid – HBO has already started production on the fourth season of True Detective, the police drama created by Nic Pizzolatto, and we already know its star: Jodie Foster. She will thus take over from Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell or Mahershala Ali, who starred in the main roles in previous installments.

In the fourth season, which is titled True Detective: Night County“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness within them and delve into the terrifying truths that lie buried beneath the ice,” reports Variety magazine.

Issa López will be a screenwriter and executive producer of the new season, in addition to directing. Alan Page Arriaga will also write and executive produce. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Cary Joji Fukunaga will also serve as executive producers on the series. The first season of True Detective premiered in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the leads. The second installment, released in 2015, was heavily criticized for the drop in quality in terms of its script. Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch led the cast. However, Pizzolatto’s anthology series would pick up the pulse in the last season to date, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, released in 2019. All are available on the platform streaming HBO.

first leading role Foster has occasionally intervened in series such as Mayberry RFD, Looking for a girlfriend for dad, my three children either Paper Moon. However, this will be his first time playing a leading role. The small screen has also served to continue her work as director. Thus, she has directed such successful fiction episodes as House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black or the haunting BlackMirror.

Among her many awards, the two Oscars for best actress for defendants Y The silence of the lambs. In 2021 she received the Palme d’Honneur at Cannes