Jodie Foster stars in the new season of True Detective

Two policemen, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson investigate the savage murder of a girl after being subjected to a pagan ritual in the mid-1990s in Louisiana. The series premiered in 2014 on HBO and was soon at the top of the list of the best in history.

Matthew McConaughey in True Detective I

The long-awaited second season, released in 2015 with high expectations, disappointment with reasons and its star trio protagonist. Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams was not able to clear the bad reviews of the saga, that in a few chapters she had become a bland imitation of herself. There was nothing left of that dramatic visual impact that the first season had on viewers.

After a few fallow years, screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto rediscovered the sensations of the origin of the series, and in 2019 the third season will be released, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, who investigate the disappearance of two teenage brothers in an Arkansas town. in the 80s.

Jodie Foster to the rescue

Jodie Foster is the quintessential movie crime expert, ever since she appropriated the label in The silence of the lambs. After her excellent performance in The Mauritanian, Foster returns to the world of television, where she grew up on sets in the 70’s when she was a child.

HBO Max has announced the premiere of the fourth season of True Detective for the year 2023, to be starring Jodie Foster. In this way, the prestigious actress and producer relieves the male roles that until now had been the visible face of the series. Those who have been able to learn more about the plot and the shooting, announce that it will be one of the best series of the coming year.

In this fourth installment, which will have the title of night-clubthe creator and scriptwriter of the series Nic Pizzolatto, is left out (it seems that he will only be in charge of the production work), and his relief in the creation of the scripts is taken by the Mexican Issa Lopez, architect, among others, of Secondary Effects.

The plot places us in Alaska, where the investigator who plays Jodie Foster has to travel to look for clues to the mysterious disappearance of six scientists at a research station in the arctic. Everything announces that the iconic series seeks to turn its development around and once again rank among the best in history, along with The Sopranos, The Wire, Breaking Bad and company. At the moment, it is not known who will accompany Foster in the cast.

