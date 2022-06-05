Jodie Foster will star in season 4 of ‘True Detective’, her first major role in a series

Related news

True Detective will return to HBO with a fourth season starring Jodie Foster. The series will have a new installment titled nightcountry, which will be written and directed by the Mexican filmmaker isa lopez (come back) and produced by Barry Jenkins (moonlit, the underground railway).

After a year of rumors about his possible return after three years of hiatus since his last installment, the anthology series is set to return with a new story, new characters and in a location very different from the previous ones: Alaska.

Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers., who along with his partner Evangeline Navarro investigates the case of six workers from the Tsahal Arctic Research Station who disappear without a trace. The pair will have to face the darkness within them and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice of the long winter night in Ennis, Alaska.

Night Country represents the first leading role on television for the Oscar winner by defendants Y The silence of the lambswho in the 70s participated in productions of the time, such as Gunsmoke, My Three Sons either PaperMoon. In recent years she has been linked to the medium behind the scenes, where she has directed episodes of series such as Orange Is The New Black, Black Mirror Y Tales From The Loop.

True Detective was created by Nic Pizzolatto and was a phenomenon in 2014 with the story starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. In 2015, transformed into an anthology, it had a second installment with Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell, which was followed by a third that was issued in 2019, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff investigating a case in the Ozarks.

‘True Detective’ is available on HBO Max.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you