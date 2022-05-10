Entertainment

Joe Alwyn accidentally made music with Taylor Swift while you were making sourdough

“It really was the most accidental thing that happened during the lockdown,” he told the publication. “It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, time to write a song!’ It was just playing a piano and singing badly and being heard and then thinking, you know, what if we try to get to the end together?

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn received two co-writing credits on “Folklore” and three on his follow-up album, “Evermore.”

The couple kept it a secret, he said, because “the idea was for people to just listen to the music instead of focusing on the fact that we wrote it together.”

But the news spread and the couple, known to be very discreet about their relationship, ended up winning Grammys thanks to their collaboration.

He doesn’t mind talking about music, but of course he’s not about to talk about his relationship with Swift.

Alwyn, whose TV series “Conversations with Friends” airs this month, is aware of his reputation for playing things straight.

“I’m sure I’ve come across as cautious in the past,” he said. “And it’s a mixture of being British and having a private life. But I don’t want to go into these things cautiously. »

