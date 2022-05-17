Joe Alwyn talks about being on Taylor Swift’s album for the very first time

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn credit: Bang Showbiz

Joe Alwyn opened up about his participation in Taylor Swift’s albums for the very first time. The actor and the singer of “All Too Well” usually keep their relationship very private, however the English comedian has agreed to discuss his collaboration with his partner on his albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” released in 2020. As a reminder, Joe contributed to this record under the pseudonym of William Bowery.

Taylor revealed the identity of his mysterious collaborator in November 2020, however Joe had never mentioned this collaboration publicly until now.

In the columns of Vulture, the actor actually delivered on the songs “Betty” and “Exile”, as well as “Evermore” and “Champagne”, titles to which he contributed, explaining that listening to The National helped with the chorus of “Betty”.

“I had just had a little drink and was stumbling around our house,” he said. “We didn’t know what to watch and she said ‘Do you want to finish writing that song you were singing earlier?’ so we grabbed a guitar and that’s what we did.”

Separately, Taylor recently shared her new track “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” a new version of the song from the same 2014 release with the “1989” album. This suggests that the star will soon unveil the re-recorded version of this disc.