Joe Alwyn talks about being on Taylor Swift’s album for the very first time

Queen Elizabeth was unable to attend the opening of Parliament due to a health problem, an event for which her son Charles agreed to replace her. He actually delivered a speech to the Lords in place of the monarch, giving an overview of the royal duties he will assume when he becomes king.

Royal journalist Chris Ship tweeted: “The Palace said she continues to experience episodic mobility issues. Following a consultation with her doctors, she has reluctantly decided not to attend the opening of Parliament.

For its part, Buckingham Palace announced: “At the request of Her Majesty and with the agreement of the competent authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on behalf of Her Majesty, in the presence of the Duke of Cambridge”. .

The queen’s health problem remains unknown but appears to be serious.

The Express reported on Monday: “Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt has said the future king is set to become a ‘de facto prince regent. This will allow them to open Parliament on his behalf.

A gesture which underlines that the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son” according to Peter Hunt.