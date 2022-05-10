Joe Alwyn tells how he ‘accidentally’ wrote songs for her

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn credit: Bang Showbiz

Joe Alwyn has revealed he composed tracks for Taylor Swift’s latest album “accidentally” during lockdown.

The British actor, who is in a relationship with the American singer, is credited on several tracks from the albums ‘Foklore’ and ‘Evermore’, but the latter explains that this artistic collaboration happened by chance.

He told GQ Hype magazine: “It really is the most accidental thing that has happened during the lockdown. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh it’s three o’clock, let’s write a song!’. I was just playing the piano singing badly and someone heard. We thought, ‘Why don’t we try to follow through?’ »

However, this unexpected collaboration, the two lovers wanted to keep it secret even if fans noticed that Joe had his name in this section.

He explained: “The idea is that we wanted people to listen to the music without them focusing on the fact that we collaborated. »

He added: “It was fun working together and I was proud of myself. It’s been great to have so many great reviews. »