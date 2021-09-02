‘Joe Bell’ exciting true story about the impact of bullying with Mark Wahlberg

Roadside Attractions released the first trailer of the biographical drama Joe Bell, with Mark Wahlberg.

What to know about Joe Bell

Joe Bell will be released in theaters on 23 July. It tells the tragic true story of a father, who embarks on a walk through the village in honor of his late son, who committed suicide after being violently bullied at school. The film is written by Diana Ossana And Larry McMurtry, who co-wrote the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed Monsters and Men of 2018. Connie Britton, Reid Miller And Gary Sinise complete the cast.

The first elements from the trailer for Joe Bell

The first trailer of the film opens with the protagonist, played by Wahlberg, walking along a country road with his son Jadin. The two laugh and Jadin talks about how he feels he truly belongs in New York City, before they start singing Born This Way from Lady Gaga, establishing an adorable father and son duo. Unfortunately, as the trailer progresses, it begins to become apparent that Jadin he is horribly harassed in school simply for being himself. When his father asks him the reasons for the bullying, Jadin he replies that it is simply due to his being gay.

Loading... Advertisements

The film at the TIFF

It premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on September 14, 2020, under the title Good Joe Bell. The film is one of the three big releases of Wahlberg in recent times. The other two are the action movie Infinite, which is currently available for streaming on Paramount +, and the video game adaptation Uncharted, whose release is scheduled for February 2022.