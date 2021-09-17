Joe Bell: new editing and title for the film with Mark Wahlberg

Joe Bell will arrive in American cinemas on February 19, 2021: the film with stars Mark Wahlberg will have a new assembly and will be distributed by Solstice Studios.

The project premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September under the title Good Joe Bell and is based on the true story of a father who embarks on a journey after the death of his son.

Mark Gill, CEO of Solstice Studios, said of Good Joe Bell: “The version of the film that premiered in Toronto was very promising and after working with the filmmakers and Mark Wahlberg on a new cut, we feel it has now reached its full potential. Thanks to a lot of hard work and the addition of a new original credits song composed by legendary Diane Warren, we believe this film now has a new emotional strength and power that basically elevates its truly important message. We are grateful to the filmmakers and cast for giving us the opportunity to continue the work begun by Joe Bell“.

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and is inspired by the true story of Joe Bell, a father from Oregon, who with his son embarked on a walk across the United States after the tragic death of his son Jadin, a role entrusted to Reid Miller. also due to the attacks of bullies. Also in the cast is the actress Connie Britton in the role of Joe’s wife.