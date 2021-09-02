Joe Bell’s trailer

Based on a true story, the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green sees Wahlberg as a father who travels America on foot to raise awareness of the risks of bullying after the death of his son, bullied because he is gay. The Joe Bell trailer.

As is very often the case, the story is inspired by real events.

In 2013 Jadin Bell, a 17-year-old gay man from Portland, took his own life after years of being a victim of mockery and bullying over his homosexuality. His father Joe then decided to cross the United States on foot, stopping to speak in schools and associations, to raise awareness of young people and adults on the scourge of bullying and the terrible consequences that this behavior can have.

This true story, as is very often the case, it has become a movie, which is titled Joe Bell and sees in the role of the protagonist Mark Wahlberg.

In the film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (that of Monsters and Men and imminent King Richard, the film in which Will Smith is the father-coach of Serena And Venus Williams), was written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry (former authors of the script of Brokeback Mountain), who imagined that during his long walks, Bell imagined in turn that his son Jadin was still there with him, accompanying him and commenting on his purpose.

Joe Bell will debut in the US on July 23, and this is the original movie trailer, which also sees in the cast the presence of Reid Miller, Connie Britton and Gary Sinise.