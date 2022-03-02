Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Address | Key takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union address | Univision News Politics

Biden also elaborated on inflation, one of the issues at the top of the concerns of Americans, as well as the fight against the pandemic and the new stage that is opening. This is a summary of Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address:
1- Russia-Ukraine War: Attack on Putin and bipartisan applause for Ukraine
At a time of heightened political polarization in the United States, Ukraine managed to raise a bipartisan applause at the start of the State of the Union address. President Biden began his speech by talking about Putin and the invasion he launched last week against Ukraine with a wave of applause (peaking when Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova stood up).
This was the moving ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the US during the State of the Union address
“Tonight we come together as Democrats, Republicans and independents. But most importantly as Americans… And with an unwavering determination that freedom will always triumph over tyranny,” the president said, referring directly to Putin.
“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin tried to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could bring it to its knees. But he miscalculated. He thought he could walk into the Ukraine and the world would turn upside down. Instead, he was met with a wall of strength that he never imagined,” Biden assured. “He met the Ukrainian people.”
In a speech that lasted just over an hour, Biden devoted an entire opening 10 minutes to Putin and Ukraine. He used them to call Putin a dictator and to highlight the ‘friendly’ stance with allies that the US resumed under his presidency.
“Throughout our history we have learned this lesson when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. And the costs and threats to the United States and the world continue to increase,” Biden said, emphasizing that “the attack of Putin against Ukraine was premeditated” and that “He thought that the West and NATO would not respond. Putin was wrong. We were ready.”
2- The covid and the ‘new stage’
Biden then elaborated on the strides his administration has made against the coronavirus pandemic, on health issues specifically. He showed empathy with the “tiredness” of the people who “for more than two years, covid-19 has impacted.”
But he stressed that, “because of the progress we’ve made … I can say tonight that we’re safely moving forward, getting back to more normal routines … We have reached a new moment in the fight against coronavirus… the CDC’s new directive for face coverings indicates that the majority of Americans in most parts of the country can now be mask-free.”
These words come as many world governments are trying to turn the page on the pandemic that has put a damper on every facet of the world’s economy for more than two years.
He assured that with this plan they will create millions of jobs for Americans, and highways, airports, ports and canals will be modernized. He mentioned investments in semiconductors and his commitment to new technologies such as electric vehicles to put the US in the economy of the future.
In addition, he defended “capitalism”, but warned that “without competition it is exploitation” and causes the increase in prices, criticizing the growing concentration of power of large companies.
“I am a capitalist. But capitalism without competition it is not capitalism. It is exploitation, and it pushes prices up,” Biden said.
Biden said he will seek to cut costs and increase the purchasing power of Americans. “Pass the Paycheck and Paid Leave Fairness Act. Raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and extend the Child Tax Credit, so no one has to raise a family in poverty,” Biden said.
4- Inflation: Biden proposes “more salary, less costs”
The president spoke of inflation, one of the top concerns of Americans, according to recent polls. Biden said that on the one hand it is part of his priorities, but he also explained that the spike in prices is part of the context of the rapid economic recovery that the US is experiencing after emerging from the pandemic recession that broke out in 2020.
“I understand. That is why my top priority is to get prices under control,” said President Biden.
But he soon explained: “Our economy returned to growing faster than most predicted, but the pandemic meant that businesses struggled to hire enough workers. The pandemic also disrupted global supply chains… when factories close it takes longer to manufacture and get products to the store and prices go up. Last year there weren’t enough semiconductors to make all the cars people wanted to buy, and guess what? Car prices went up.” he explained.
What the president said is correct. But the truth is that the inflation in the US during the last 12 months to January it rose to 7.5%, its fastest annual growth since 1982. The vertiginous increase in prices has become a financial burden for millions of Americans when filling gas or paying rent.
Biden said, speaking to businessmen: “So, we have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to cut wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan: Cut your costs, not your wages.”
5- Immigration reform: approve it “once and for all”
“We are going to make it a reality”: Biden asks Congress to approve immigration reform as soon as possible
“Immigration reform is something that everyone supports, from unions to religious leaders, including the US Chamber of Commerce. Let’s approve it once and for all,” he stressed. Biden assured that this “is not only the right thing to do, but also it’s financially smart“, and asked to make sure that “families don’t have to wait decades to be reunited.”
The president believed that this reform should provide a path to citizenship for dreamers and to regularize the farm workers and those employees who have been deemed essential during the pandemic, he added.
On his first day in office, more than a year ago, Biden asked Congress to approve an immigration reform with a path to citizenship for around 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country, but since then that measure has languished in Congress. .
6- Cost of drugs and cancer mortality
During his speech, Biden said that one of the purposes of his administration is to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, such as insulin for diabetes, for which some pharmaceutical companies charge families up to 30 times more.
He assured that American Rescue Plan is helping millions of families with affordable Health Care Act plans to save $2,400 a year in your health care premiums.
“Let’s close the coverage gap and make those savings permanent,” he said in his speech. Biden remembered his son, Beau Biden, who died of aggressive brain cancer and resumed his plan to promote the Cancer Moonshot program for reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% for the next 25 years.
“Turn cancers from death sentences to treatable diseases. And provide more support for patients and families,” she said. To do this, Biden asked Congress” to fund the Advanced Health Research Projects Agency. ARPA-H will have a singular purpose: driving advances in cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and more.”
7- Supreme Court: The name of Ketanji Brown Jackson and the “Stephen Breyer moment”
I would like to honor someone who has dedicated his life to serving this country: Justice Stephen Breyer, an Army veteran, constitutional scholar, and retired United States Supreme Court Justice. Judge Breyer, thank you for his service,” Biden said.
“One of the most serious constitutional responsibilities that a president has is to nominate someone to serve on the Supreme Court… Ketanji Brown Jackson. One of our nation’s foremost legal mindswhich will continue Judge Breyer’s legacy of excellence,” he said.
Biden asked, and insisted, Judge Breyer present in the chamber to stand up -something very unusual for the magistrates, who are usually ‘immutable in the chamber while the president on duty gives his State of the Union address-. Breyer stood up very briefly, with his hand on his heart and smiling, accompanied by a standing ovation.