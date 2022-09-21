Joe Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration Requested by Governor

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, authorized this Wednesday the request made by the governor Peter Pierluisi to declare a major disaster on the island after the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Upon approval, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must establish disaster recovery centers where people can apply for help. FEMA will also have work teams that will go to the affected communities.

“The federal government today approved our request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. This ensures that our town will have access to additional help from FEMA to recover from the damage caused by this event.”said the chief executive as he toured Utuado and was also preparing to visit Jayuya.

The FEMA coordinator for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Orlando Olivera, had already said that they were waiting for the president’s decision to open the centers. In the meantime, citizens had been asked to document the damage to his property and, if they had policies, start making claims.