Joe Biden assured that the COVID-19 pandemic in the US is “over”.

the president of USA, Joe Bidenconsiders that the coronavirus pandemic is “over” COVID-19although he assures that his government continues to work against the problems generated by the coronavirus.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with the COVID-19 and we are working a lot on it. But the pandemic is over,” the president said in an interview with the network’s “60 Minutes” program. CBSissued this Sunday.

In the interview, recorded at the Detroit auto show, which the president visited last Wednesday, Biden gave as an example that “nobody” wore a mask at that event and all attendees seemed to be in “very good shape.”

“The end of the pandemic is in sight”

This same week, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured that the world “has never been so close to the end of the pandemic of COVID-19“, after registering the lowest number of deaths in the world since the beginning of the health crisis.

“We are not there yet, but the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Tedros stressed at his weekly press conference.

With more than one million deaths, the United States is the country in the world that has registered the most deaths from the covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the last week, there were an average of about 60,000 daily infections and about 400 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

67.7% of the US population is vaccinated against covid-19, and of that group, 48.6% have received a booster dose.

Last August, the CDC stopped recommending social distancing and quarantines for people exposed to the coronavirus.

(EFE)